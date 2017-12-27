Sonoma Raceway will open its 12-turn road course to walkers and runners alike as it hosts the West Coast’s only major fundraising walk for No Stomach for Cancer on Jan. 20. The seventh annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer will support the fight against the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

John’s March, which has raised more than $90,000 over the past six years, offers a unique chance to raise funds for No Stomach For Cancer, a global advocate for stomach cancer awareness, early detection, treatment and prevention (www.nostomachforcancer.org), and enjoy a symbolic “march” around the raceway’s 2.52-mile road course.

The event is named in honor of the raceway’s longtime spokesman John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with the disease, becoming one of nearly 723,000 people who die from stomach cancer in the world each year.

Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a John’s March team page at www.crowdrise.com/johnsmarch2018. Registration for the event is $40 per person, which includes the walk/run, a T-shirt and light refreshments following the march.

For those looking for more of challenge, 5K and 10K race distances will be also marked with timers. A shorter, less hilly course will be available for those who do not wish to complete the full 2.52-mile circuit. This is an all-inclusive event — children, pets, everyone is welcome. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on track.

Participants can also bring pictures of loved ones affected by gastric cancer to share on the Warrior Wall, which will honor those affected by the disease.

No Stomach For Cancer is a nonprofit group that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment and prevention of stomach cancer.

“Because of John’s March, we have been able to fund important programs and are one step closer to achieving our goal of transforming stomach cancer into a manageable disease and ultimately find a cure,” said Jonathan Florin, executive director of No Stomach For Cancer. “Without the support of individuals and organizations like Sonoma Raceway, we would be unable to pursue this global mission.”

Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, and the march begins at 9 a.m. Advance registration is not required; walk-ups are welcome and encouraged. For more information about John’s March, visit www.crowdrise.com/johnsmarch2018 or contact Diana Brennan at dbrennan@sonomaraceway.com or call 933-3918.