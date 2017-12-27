San Domenico tops SV

San Domenico held off a determined comeback effort in the last two minutes by host St. Vincent to capture an exciting 43-40 non-league victory at DeCarli Gym on Friday night.

The Panthers, playing their first season of varsity boys’ basketball, jumped to a big lead in the first quarter but were forced to outscore the hosts 9-6 in the final stanza to pull off the win. San Domenico took advantage of a well-designed set of full-court traps to lead at one point in the first period 20-8.

St. Vincent played without its key back-court players, and it showed as the young Mustangs dribbled into seven turnovers in the first stanza. It took time and some adjustments, but they almost came all the way back.

Nik Axelsen knocked in nine of his game-high 17 points in the first stanza as the Panthers took advantage of repeated misplays by out-of-position St. Vincent players. Three long shots by Axelsen were at the top of the key from well behind the arc.

“Four of our key players were not here tonight,” said St. Vincent coach Jarred Pengell. “It really made a difference at the beginning of the game.”

The Mustangs were able to close the gap in the second period, however. A couple of 3-point shots by A.J. Fetter and an acrobatic steal by the hustling Rory Morgan pulled St. Vincent to only a 30-26 deficit. The Morgan steal and a subsequent over-the-shoulder pass led to a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

St. Vincent had further trouble when sophomore Gio Antonini was whistled for a fourth foul before intermission. Pengell adjusted with a zone defense. It worked, and the teams went into the final stanza tied at 34-34. With the rangy Morgan at the point, San Domenico had difficulty getting good looks, and the Pirates settled for only four points.

Antonini sat out the third quarter and played only two minutes after re-entering before picking up his final foul.

“We missed his aggressiveness,” said a disappointed Pengell.

The teams battled on even terms until the final couple of minutes when they exchanged 3-point shots that gave San Domenico a one-point lead.

The failure of St. Vincent to provide an operational shot clock came back to bite the Mustang team in the final seconds of the game. Veteran Panther coach Mike Fulton, a state champion boys coach during his tenure at Branson, took full advantage of the situation as his team deliberately passed the ball around the perimeter under view of the powerless officials until the frantic Mustangs were forced to foul intentionally to force a stoppage of the game clock. It was time wasted and San Domenico got some extra foul shots along the way.

A last-second, game-tying 3-point shot attempt by Chase Wallbridge of St. Vincent curved around the rim but did not fall, and the Mustangs slid to 1-7 for the season. San Domenico played with no seniors, and improved to 4-3.

Morgan did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs and finished with a team-leading nine points. Fettter and senior Joe Berniklau had eight points each. Berniklau grabbed nine clutch rebounds with most of them coming in the hectic final minutes of play.

In the accompanying feature game between the girls teams, San Domenico pulled away from an eight-point halftime lead to overwhelm the Lady Mustangs, 53-37.