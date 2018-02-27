The basketball season came to an end for Petaluma teams Friday when Casa Grande High’s girls were beaten by Miramonte, 75-42, in the second round of the Division 2 North Coast Section playoffs.

The Casa girls were the last Petaluma team standing after the Lady Gauchos defeated Petaluma, 45-38, in the first round of the playoffs.

Casa Grande finished the season with a 15-13 record after going 6-8 in its final year as a member of the North Bay League.

Casa’s Mia Cain ended her high school career with a big game, scoring 25 points and pulling down 14 rebounds against the division’s top-seeded team.