Sports are all about failure. In almost any sport, you fail more than you succeed. Baseball is notorious for bestowing greatness on hitters who fail two-thirds of the time. Golf often drives grown men to tears. Basketball players who miss just as often as they hit are considered excellent.

But, what if you fail without ever getting to try, and what if that failure is determined by someone else?

That is the heartbreak faced by hundreds of young Petaluma high school athletes every year as they are cut from teams without ever having an opportunity to participate in a game that counts.

For most, to be let go from a high school team marks the first time they have ever been cut. It hurts. Most have been an all-star or one of the top players on their youth teams, where everybody is not only guaranteed a spot, but guaranteed to play.

It’s not that way in high school, where there is simply not enough room for everyone to be on a team and, once on the team, not enough time for everyone to play. It is a life lesson that comes hard to both players and parents, but it is life.

It is also hard on the coaches who have to make the decisions.

New Casa Grande baseball coach Chad Fillinger says it is the hardest part of what has generally been an enjoyable first experience being in charge of a sports program.

The Gauchos had 28 candidates for Fillinger’s first varsity team and 24 out for the junior varsity. Each team will carry around 13 players. A few players tried out on a whim and a few others had no chance of making the team in the first place. However, there were many who had high and realistic hopes of playing Casa baseball or at least being part of the Gaucho baseball experience.

Coaches aren’t immune to the feelings of young athletes. They also realize that many young athletes are pressured by parents who, in most cases, are simply looking out for the welfare of their own child. Of course, there are always a few who either have an unrealistic view of their child’s abilities or are trying to live out their own fantasies through their child.

Coaches, on the other hand, have to do what is best for the team. The motto for the Petaluma High baseball team this spring is “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” and the best coaches wholly endorse Aristotle’s concept.

But there can only be so many parts to a sports team or the whole falls apart.

Mistakes are made, feelings are hurt, but lessons are learned.

People are not all created equally, some have more talent than others, some are more dedicated than others and some are more competitive than others. It is not always an easy lesson to accept, but it is a lesson that is best learned in the context of sports than learned later in life.

