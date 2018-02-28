A pair of Casa Grande wrestlers brought their season to a strong conclusion in the CIF girls state championship tournament.

Brigitte Mihalca finished sixth at 121 pounds, a place ahead of where she finished last season.

The senior is a four-time state tournament qualifier and twice placed in the tournament. She was 3-2 in this year’s tournament.

Lillian McCoy was fifth at 235 pounds after finishing sixth last season. She is a two-time state qualifier and placed in both her appearances. She was 4-2 in this year’s tournament.

The Casa girls combined to help Casa, as a team, finish 16th out of 168 teams in the tournament.

Petaluma High freshman Brooklyn Shattuck went 1-2 in her first state tournament.