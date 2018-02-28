Petaluma Junior High School easily won its first match of the season, defeating Santa Rosa Middle School, 60-35.

The teams split matches on the mat, each winning three, but Petaluma received seven forfeits to win the team competition.

Harrison Williams highlighted Bantam efforts with a pin at 98 pounds. Joey Pata at 126 pounds and Dylan Conrad at 165 were also on-mat winners for Petaluma.

Accepting forfeit wins were Joe Schwappach at 78 pounds, Brady Selstrom (83), Jake Palm (88), Amelia Evans (105), Ben Simmons (132), Jagar Williams (165) and Carla Maldanado (175).

Riddick James, Kim Larsen and Colin Yates also competed for Petaluma.