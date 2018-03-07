XCasa Grande opens lacrosse season with explosive win over Justin Siena

The 2018 lacrosse campaign began with a fiery performance by the Casa Grande Gauchos as they hosted Justin Siena Friday night. In their quest to defend their three-time North Bay League crown, the Gauchos exploded with offense, tallying 19 goals and 14 assists, to send the Braves back to Napa 19-6.

Gaucho’s defenders were never challenged individually by the Braves, with all six Justin Siena goals coming on transition in an unsettled situation. Senior net minder and birthday boy Jacob Neal recorded six saves on the night.

Taking little time to settle into the game, freshman face-off specialist Zach Labanowski took his first of 10 straight face-off wins to creaseman David Grant who plunked the ball top shelf to put Casa on the board 1-0 at the 10:54 mark.

Siena struck back with a defensemen clearing and netting a goal at 7:26 to tie it up.

Casa wasted no time showing who was boss, scoring 20 seconds later with Grant again jamming a goal on the doorstep off a beautiful feed from captain Ian McKissick.

McKissick added another unassisted goal on the ensuing face-off to stretch the lead to 3-2.

The Casa Grande attack, now called “The 1-2-3” for their consecutive numbering of the attackers, pulled away, adding two of the three goals from each other consecutively. Todd Evans then fed “Frosh Lightning” Dominic Giomi for his first varsity goal in the official season. At the end of the first quarter, Casa was up 6-2.

The second quarter was all Casa, with the Gauchos pumping in seven goals from Logan Rogers, Josh Garcia (two), Giomi, McKissick, Grant and Pearse Aldwell, who stung top nylon on a sweet time-and-room laser.

Casa senior Adam Lopez held Siena star attackman Jake Andrews-Pestana to only one goal all evening, which came unassisted in the second quarter. Lopez gobbled up body contact, and was always step for step with Pestana, who plays summer league with many Casa players. Lopez ended the night with six ground balls. Complementing Lopez was a fiesty Joey Buickerood who hassled Siena attackman to also gain five ground balls on the evening. Dylan Guth sliced up any oncoming Brave, and recorded four ground balls and three solo clears. At half, Emcee Adam Buckley announced Casa on top 13-3.

Second half play was sloppy defensively for the Gauchos who committed seven penalties altogether, having only two in the first half.

Net minder Neal clamped down, only surrendering two goals in the third period. Pete Marston, the frosh goalie, was called to man the pipes in the fourth period. He had three saves, and only let in a single goal on five shots.

There was no let-up offensively by the Gaucho arsenal, with four more goals added by McKissick, Garcia and Evans. Despite an impressive performance by Justin Siena senior goalie and Navy prospect Antonius Wells.

The fourth quarter was capped off by what had game announcer Mike Lantier, speechless — a behind-the-back goal on the storefront from senior attackman Chase Azevedo. Azevedo timed his cut to the crease front perfectly, and was rewarded by a Logan Rogers’ feed. Chase decided his only shot was behind the back under heavy pressure. The crowd went wild, and Azevedo earned the game ball honor.

The Hammer Award was bestowed upon face-off specialist Labanowski for his dominance at the dot, winning over 85 percent of the possessions.