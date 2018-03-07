BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sun beats both Petaluma and Redwood in 5-5 tie game

Only the sun was able to defeat either Petaluma or Redwood high schools Tuesday evening. Playing on the Petaluma diamond, the teams struggled to a 5-5 tie in a game that was finally called by darkness after eight innings.

Petaluma appeared to have the game won through six innings, leading 5-4, but Redwood pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game and neither team could score again as they struggled through two overtime frames.

Freshman Garrett Lewis continued to impress for the Trojans, going 3-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in one. David Haulot also had three hits, while Nick Andrakin and Sam Brown had two apiece.

Blake Buhrer pitched five innings for Petaluma, scattering six hits, while walking three and striking out three.

Petaluma is now 1-1-1 for the season going into a Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. first pitch) home game against San Lorenzo.

Gauchos win opener

Games have been hard to come by for Casa Grande’s Gauchos. After beating Redwood’s Giants, 3-2, on the last day of February, the Gauchos haven’t played since, losing a scheduled game against Petaluma to rain last weekend.

No make-up date has been set for that game.

Casa was slated to play Ukiah on at home on Wednesday, but won’t play again until it goes to Cardinal Newman on March 13.

Casa Grande received strong pitching from Broc Burleson and Travis Morgan in its opening-game win over Redwood’s Giants. Burleson pitched five strong innings, allowing two runs on just three hits, while walking only one and striking out three.

Sophomore Morgan finished up, giving up a hit and nothing else as his team held a one-run lead over the final two innings.

Casa Grande scored two runs in its first official at bats of the season. Redwood tied the game with a two-run rally in the top of the fourth inning, but the Gauchos scored in the bottom of the inning and Morgan protected the lead.

Casa had eight hits in the game, with senior AJ Miller accounting for three. He also drove in two runs.

Big start for SV

St. Vincent’s Mustangs made it two straight wins Monday afternoon, using three pitchers to no-hit Calistoga, 14-0, in a game that was called after five innings.

Reno Nalducci and Ethan Rapoport each pitched an inning, while Trent Free worked three frames, striking out seven for the dominating Mustangs.

AJ Wright, Gio Antonini and Rapoport each had two hits for the Mustangs, who collected nine total and took advantage of eight Calistoga errors.

St. Vincent got its season off to a strong start by defeating Division 3 opponent Terra Linda from the Marin County Athletic League, 8-7, in its opener.

“That was a big win for us,” acknowledged St. Vincent coach Stan Switala. “We made them use their top pitcher and still won.”

St. Vincent came out on top in a free-swinging game by scoring two runs in the fifth inning and making them stand. Each team had 10 hits.

St. Vincent was led by Reno Nalducci, who had three hits, scored two runs and knocked in two. Antonini had two hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Ethan Rapoport had two hits and scored two runs.