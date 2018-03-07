Petaluma used the strong pitching of Mandy O’Keefe to win its opening game Tuesday evening, shutting out Marin Catholic, 3-0, on the Petaluma diamond. O’Keefe limited Marin Catholic to just two hits.

Petaluma collected seven hits in the win, with Indya Smith and Chandler Mavis collecting two apiece. Mavis slammed a home run and a double, driving in two of the Petaluma runs, while Smith drove home the third with a double.

No-hitter for SV

St. Vincent High School’s Lady Mustangs got their softball season off to a happy beginning, defeating Middletown, 14-4, behind the no-hit pitching of Sully Henry.

The junior pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs. She walked two and struck out nine. Freshman Sarah Sarlatte gave up a couple of runs in her one inning of work, although she allowed just one hit and only one of the runs against her was earned.

St. Vincent ended the game after five innings with 10 runs in the fourth frame.

St. Vincent’s Kate Freeman, in her first high school at bat, hit a home run. In addition to her pitching, Henry led the Lady Mustangs at the plate with two hits and four RBIs.

St. Vincent lost in its second try of the season, falling at Cardinal Newman, 9-1.

The host Lady Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed.

Abby Chamberlain had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.

One-hitter for Casa

Casa Grande’s Katie Machado allowed just one hit as Casa Grande handled Drake, 6-0, Tuesday.

Casa Grande had nine hits in the victory, with Emily Hart, Mo Lynch, Sam Dedrickson and Skylar Thorpe collecting two apiece.

Lynch slugged a home run and drove in three runs, while Thorpe had a double and a triple.