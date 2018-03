The St. Vincent High School tennis team got its season off to an impressive start, rolling over Anderson Valley in a co-ed match.

Playing without its No. 1 player, Grace Hosbein, St. Vincent still prevailed, 4-1.

Lauren Seale, Jonathan Carlson and Bean Zhery swept the singles matches without losing a set.

Margaret Coll combined with Ana Aranda to win the No. 1 doubles competition.