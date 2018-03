The Petaluma American Little League’s annual Trevor Smith Home Run Derby will be held April 15 at the league’s Lucchesi Park diamond.

The derby is held each spring prior to the start of Little League season in memory of Trevor Smith, an avid Little Leaguer who was killed in a traffic accident in 2012. He was 13.

Little Leaguers may register at Trevorsmithfoundation@yahoo.com. Registration may also be made at the park starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.