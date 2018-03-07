The Petaluma High School varsity girls placed seventh and varsity boys ninth in the third annual high school Swimming Season Kick-Off Invitational Saturday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Petaluma was up against Marin and North Bay League powerhouses Santa Rosa, Maria Carillo, Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Marin Catholic and Tamalpais, along with Sonoma County League favorite Sonoma Valley in a preview of the 2018 prep season.

Shae Whaley (ninth 100 fly, 11th 50 free); Carmen Rico (17th 100 back, 23rd, 50 free); Ana Larson (second 100 breast, fifth 200 IM,); Abagail Kreutz (ninth 200 IM; 10th 100 fly); Michael Duffy (14th 50 free; 13th 100 back); Cooper Woods (fourth 500 free; sixth 200 IM) and Matthew Neufeld (14th 100 free, 8eith eighth 100 breast) were varsity standouts for PHS, and will be counted upon to anchor this year’s team.

Attesting to the depth and potential of the team was the second and third-place finishes of the JV girls and boys respectively. Standouts for the JV team were Sunshine Sather (third 50 free, seventh 50 back); Emilie Box (seventh 50 free; eighth 50 breast); Victoria Canela (fourth 50 free); Angelique Lindberg (fifth 50 fly); Gavin Newell (second 50 fly, second 100 free) and Brendan McMahon (first 50 fly, third 100 free).

Undoubtedly, second-year head coach Eric Hoffmann and assistant coach Sarah Greeson are excited about the team’s future.

Providing depth for the Petaluma squad are varsity swimmers Aurora Beaumond, Emma Deen, Kelsey Vella, Jamie Cantieri, Hannah Wendling-Drake, Julia Duffy, Yessenia Resendeiz-Torres, Ava Schafbuch, Derek Honey, Robert Box and Luca Binsfeld-Debus.

Rounding out the JV squad are Rosa and Katie Arango, Zaria Chamberlain, Ellie Packer, Grace Ruddell, Josephine Schnitzer, Caroline Stewart, Grace Hegenbart, Alexander Starling, Dylan Harris, James Wirth, Ty Chisum and Sam Saltonstall.

The Petaluma High dual-meet season begins on March 15 with a rivalry meet against Analy at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Swim Center, followed by home meets against Piner on March 29 and El Molino on April 5. The dual meet season ends with away meets at Healdsburg on April 12 and Sonoma on April 17, with the league championships slated for April 27.