Petaluma’s longest-running youth basketball camp returns for a 34th season this spring.

Nothin’ But Net, led by former Petaluma High girls coach Doug Johnson and former Petaluma High boys coach Eric Hoppes, will once again offer two sessions, an Individual Skills Camp and a Team Competition Camp. Both will be held on the newly refurbished court at Petaluma Junior High School.

The skills camp for girls in grades 3-8 will be held June 11-15. The boys skill camp for the same grades will be June 18-22.

The camp features 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position drills and fundamental reinforcement.

The competition camp for both boys and girls going into grades 5-9 will be held July 9-13.

The camp features 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamental reinforcement and position and team drills.

Instruction in both camps will be by local coaches and area high school players. For more details, visit the website at www.nothin-but-net.org; email ehcoach13@yahoo.com or call Hoppes at 766-9963.