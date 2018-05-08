Petaluma edges Casa in wildest lacrosse finish yet

When it appeared the world of Petaluma lacrosse couldn’t get any wilder, the Petaluma and Casa Grande boys set a new standard for wildness, and some would say weirdness, in the finals of the North Bay Lacrosse League last Friday night at Petaluma High School.

To get the most important detail out of the way first — Isaiah Blomgren scored a sudden-death goal just 14 seconds into overtime to give Petaluma an emotional 10-9 win.

That was how it ended. The real story is how it got to that point.

A nice-sized crowd of emotionally invested fans shivered and shouted through four periods of back-and-forth play that marked all three matches between the rivals this season, with Petaluma winning all three, two by a single goal.

Jumping to the bizarre finish first. Petaluma had just rallied from a two goals down in the final minute when Casa Grande gained possession and quickly moved onto the Petaluma side of the field. As the final seconds ticked off, a Casa player, apparently thinking the Gauchos still led, contently held the ball behind the Petaluma net, making no effort to attack the goal. When the clock reached its conclusion he joyfully fired the ball high into the air, believing Casa had won.

Not so. Each side had nine goals and prepared to play on into the golden-goal overtime.

It didn’t take long.

Blomgren, as he usually does, won the face-off, grabbed the ball himself, raced toward the Casa goal and flashed in a shot from right in front of the net — game, set and match to Petaluma.

The game was a teeter-totter of emotion from start to finish.

Petaluma looked like it was going to romp early on, scoring the game’s first four goals, but Casa Grande, refused to be intimidated, and fought backd, scoring five in a row, with David Grant putting in the final two goals of the first half to give the Gauchos a 5-4 lead at the break.

Casa Grande still appeared to have the upper hand entering the final period with an 8-6 lead, but the Trojans kept coming, finally drawing even at 9-9 on an unassisted goal by Dominic Butts just 56 seconds from the end of regulation.

That’s when things really got wild, and Petaluma emerged the winner.

Blomgren and game-long catylast Butts led Petaluma with three goals each. Ian Lynch and Isaac Lynch each scored two goals.

Logan Rogers had an impressive game for Casa Grande, scoring three goals. David Grant and Ian McKissick scored twice each and Logan Fabiani and Chase Azevedo each added a goal.

Perhaps the two most impressive players were goal keepers Zach Sherrer for Petaluma and freshman Peter Marston for Casa Grande. Sherrer made a whopping 23 saves for the Trojans, while Marston had 10 for the Trojans.

Many of the saves by both goal keeper were of shots made at almost point-blank range.

Playing at Casa Grande, the Lady Gauchos lost their battle for the NBL Tournament title to Cardinal Newman, 9-7, after they had knocked off Petaluma, 13-11, in the semifinals.

Casa Grande will go into the North Coast Section playoffs with a 13-2 record with both losses coming at the hands of Cardinal Newman, a team the Lady Gauchos beat once this season.