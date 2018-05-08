Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos followed a disappointing loss with a huge victory to remain atop the North Bay League standings.

Just a day after losing to Maria Carrillo, 5-2, the Gauchos avenged their only other league defeat by beating Cardinal Newman, 8-4.

The results left Casa a half step up on the Pumas who are now 9-2 in North Bay League play to 10-2 for Casa. The Gauchos were to play at home against Rancho Cotate on Wednesday and finish league play at Windsor on Friday. Maria Carrillo was to play at Ukiah on Wednesday, host Santa Rosa on Friday and then face a showdown with third-place Cardinal Newman (7-4 in league starting this week’s play) on Saturday morning (11 a.m. start) at Cardinal Newman.

Casa Grande built its badly needed win over Cardinal Newman on a five-run third inning.

Broc Burleson had an unusual tough pitching outing for the Gauchos, giving up four runs in just 2 2/3 innings. Travis Morgan came to the rescue with five innings of shutout hurling. He gave up seven hits, but didn’t walk a batter.

Casa supported its pitchers with error-less defense.

Bat-hot Dylan Moore led the Gauchos with two hits, while Joe Lampe drove in three runs.

Maria Carrillo sophomore Connor Charpiot shut the hard-hitting Gauchos down on just five hits in six innings, allowing the two Casa runs, while striking out five. Zeke Brockley sealed the win with a perfect seventh inning.

Cassa Grande’s Nik Kamages allowed only three hits in five innings, but hurt himself with five walks. Only two of the runs off him were earned as the Gauchos made three errors.

Casa hits came from Dylan Moore, Aaron Van Tighem, Elijah Waltz, Cameron Downing and Joey Loveless with Loveless knocking home the Gaucho runs in the first inning.

The loss followed an impressive 8-6 win over Ukiah in the north country.

Casa Grande had 11 hits in that game, building its victory on a five-run fourth inning.

A.J. Miller led the victory with three hits, including two doubles. Moore, Joe Lampe and Justin Millard each had two hits.

Casa Grande also found time during a busy week to come back from a 6-2 deficit to beat Ukiah, 8-6.

Casa Grande scored five runs in the fourth inning to manage to hold off the Wildcats’ upset attempt.

A.J. Miller led the win with tjhree hits, while Moore, Lampe and Justin Millard had two apiece with Van Tighem, Millard and Cameron Downing each driving in two runs.

Morgan, who worked three scoreless innings, was the winning pitcher.