What is rapidly becoming a legendary freshman collegiate baseball season for Petaluma’s Spencer Torkelson continued to grow last week when broke the Pac-12 freshman home run record with his 22nd home run of the season for Arizona State University.

The home run was the highlight of a huge game for the Casa Grande High School graduate who scored all four ASU runs in a 4-3 win over the University of Washington.

Included in his run total was the winning tally scored in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning on a drive to left-center by teammate Gage Canning. Torkelson is only the second Sun Devil to score four or more runs in a game.

His home run came in the fifth inning as Washington played with four outfielders in an effort to slow the torrid freshman. It came on a 3-2 pitch, and was hit over the 410-foot marker in center field.

Torkelson is now five home runs shy of the ASU school record of 27 set by Mitch Jones in 2000 and is four shy of Todd Greene’s NCAA freshman home run mark of 26 set at Georgia Southern in 1990.