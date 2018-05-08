Freshman pitches Petaluma to title-clinching win over Analy

Petaluma High left little doubt as to the best baseball team in the Sonoma County League last week, slugging second-place Analy, 12-0, and securing a certain tie for the SCL championship in the process. Petaluma is now 9-1 in the SCL with only games at El Molino on Tuesday and Elsie Allen on Friday left on the regular-season agenda. Piner, now in second at 7-3, finishes at home against Sonoma Valley and on the road at Healdsburg. Analy is now third at 7-4 with El Molino at 6-4.

Petaluma freshman pitcher Gavin Ochoa owned the Tigers. He allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out six in a very efficient seven-inning victory.

The ninth-grader admitted feeling the importance of the game. “I was kind of nervous,” he said. “I knew they were our rivals and were a good team.”

He noted that the key for him was locating his pitches. “When I’m hitting my spots I like to move the ball around inside and outside,” he explained.

Ochoa threw mostly fast balls, but badly fooled several Analy batters with a change-of-pace curve ball.

Petaluma backed its pitcher with a 12-hit attack that featured three hits from Danny Marzo and hits from five other batters. Petaluma could easily have had several more hits had not line drives been beamed into Tiger outfield gloves.

With Ochoa mowing down the Tigers, Petaluma was never seriously bothered, but the Trojans didn’t turn the game into a rout until the Tigers unraveled during a six-run Petaluma sixth inning.

Danny Marzo ran in a run for Petaluma in the first inning, reaching on a single, moving to second on an overthrow by Analy starting pitcher Luke Bertling, advancing to third on a long fly out by Porter Slate and scoring on Nick Andrakein’s ground out.

The Trojans erased all doubt about the outcome in the second inning when a pair of Tiger errors allowed the visitors to score four runs on only two hits. Marzo drove in two runs with a single up the middle, Another scored on Slate’s second long fly to right field and one scampered home on an error.

Sam Brown doubled home a run in the fourth.

What had been a reasonally played, if one-sided game for five innings, came apart in the sixth when Petaluma scored six runs on a succession of hits and walks in a merry-go-round frame powered by singles from Jack Gallgher, Marzo, Kempton Brandis and Devin Gotschall spiced by a long two-run double by freshman Garett Lewis.

Petaluma finally defeated Redwood Monday afternoon in a game that began in March. The original contest was suspended by darkness after eight innings tied at 5-5.

Monday afternoon it ended quickly with Redwood shut down in the top of the ninth and Petaluma winning on a walk-off bases-loaded single by Bradley Smith to score Porter Slate, on base with an infield single, in the bottom of the inning.

The hit made a winning pitcher of Nick Andrakin who pitched one inning on Monday after working two in the original game.

Lewis was 3-for-3 for the entire game, while Brown and David Haulet each also had three hits. Andrakin had a pair.

In another non-league game played last week, Petaluma lost at Alameda, 12-6. A six-run Alameda third inning was the difference, despite 10 hits by the Trojans.