The St. Vincent baseball winning streak stretched to 20 straight Tuesday with a 13-2 win over Credo.

St. Vincent trailed, 2-0, after three innings but got the bats working over the second half of the game, ending the contest via the 10-run rule with a final three runs in the sixth inning.

Andrew Kohler, Matt Pierson, Reno Nalducci and AJ Wright led an 11-hit Mustang attack with two hits each.

Ethan Rapoport pitched the six-inning distance, allowing six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

St. Vincent’s winning streak was challenged last week by Upper Lake. The Cougars gave the Mustangs a battle before they were turned away, 6-4.

St. Vincent built a 5-2 lead through three innings but had to work as Upper Lake scored twice in the fourth inning to close the gap to 5-4 before the Mustangs could count an insurance run in the fifth inning.

Rapoport pitched the first four innings for St. Vincent, giving up two runs on four hits. He kept in trouble with six walks.

Gio Antonini worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, while Trent Free had a scoreless inning to preserve the win.

St. Vincent had seven hits, with Antonini collecting two of them and driving in two runs. Kohler, Trent Free and Rapoport all tripled.

Things were a lot less challenging for the Mustangs in an evening game against Marin Academy played Monday at Albert Park in San Rafael. The Mustangs pounded out 15 hits in the five-inning game, taming the Wildcats, 17-6.

Pierson led the slugging for the Mustangs with three hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ryan Nalducci, Kohler, Reno Nalducci, Rapoport and Coleton Cristiani each had two hits in the St. Vincent attack.

Reno Nalducci, Free and Antonini combined to limit Marin Academy to five hits.