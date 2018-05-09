Registration is now open for the Athletic Edge’s Fall Ball program.

The program is an instructional program offering practice and play for all skill levels for youngsters from 4 to 15 years of age.

The program allows players to gain experience in all positions without the stress of high-level competition and standings.

There are age groups for 4-to-6-year-olds, 5-to-9-year-olds, 7-to-10-year-olds, 9-to-12-year-olds and 12-to-15-year-olds.

The season includes an evaluation clinic in July and play from August to mid-October with a mid-season tournament.

To register, visit the web site at AthleticEdgeNow.com. For more information, call 763-5095.