Humphreys hurls Casa to softball win over Rancho

Katie Humphreys hurled a solid complete game against league-leading Rancho Cotate as the home-standing Casa Grande Lady Gauchos surprised the Cougars, 3-1, on Tuesday. Humphreys, the North Bay League leader in strikeouts, punched out 11 Rancho hitters in recording the victory.

Things didn’t look good for Casa Grande heading into the bottom of the sixth inning as the Gauchos trailed, 1-0, after Humphreys winged a wild pitch allowing the only Cougar run in the fifth frame. A hit batter and a hard-hit ground ball by Cougar first baseman Sarah Bedoka set the stage.

After a failed bunt attempt resulted in the first out of the inning, Gaucho coach Scott Sievers called time, and warned his infield to look for another attempt at a squeeze play. On the next pitch, Humphreys fired one to the backstop over the head of the Rancho batter who was squared to bunt, and the visitors took the lead. It could have been worse, but freshman catcher Skylar Thorpe tossed quickly to third base where the back-up runner was called out.

It was the second rocket-like throw from the mechanically sound Thorpe, who had a near flawless game behind the plate.

Sievers smiled about the play after the game.

“Yes, I figured that they would try it again. That wild pitch wasn’t part of the plan,” he said.

The coach was highly complimentary of the little things his team did to earn the upset victory. Forcing a key base on balls and taking an extra base on a ball in the dirt were all part of a late-game rally that helped the Gauchos put a 3-spot on the board in the sixth.

Three walks and a couple of clutch stolen bases led to an RBI ground-ball single past the second baseman by Ashley Casper that knotted the game at 1-1.

Katie Machado was inserted as a pinch-hitter by Sievers, and she lofted a critical two-strike fly ball to right field that scored the eventual winning run. The third run of the inning came on a wild pitch by Cougar pitcher Kaylee Drake.

Rancho Cotate came back in the top of the seventh inning on a walk and a throwing error to get the potential tying runs to second and third with no outs.

Humphreys did not wilt, however, as she induced two strikeouts and got Drake on a foul pop-up to the ever-present Thorpe.

The win improves the NBL record of the Gauchos to 9-4 for the season. They now trail the league leaders by only one game. Casa, Ukiah and Montgomery are all tied for second place with only one game remaining.

Junior Presley Ruoff had a pair of hits and scored a run for the winning Gauchos. Ruoff is one of the three upper class members on the young club that has no seniors on the roster. She was batting at a team-leading .417 going into the final week of the season.

Bedoka had two of the four hits for Rancho, including a double in the second inning.

Casa Grande suffered a tough loss last week, losing at Ukiah, 3-2, but bounced back strong to defeat Maria Carrillo, 8-5.

Machado pitched well after the long trip to Ukiah, but after the Lady Gauchos had scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 2-1 lead, Ukiah came right back with two of its own in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 lead that senior pitcher Becky Petersen made stand for the win.