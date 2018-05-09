Petaluma High School’s Sonoma County League championship golf team takes a big step up in competition Monday when it plays as a team in the North Coast Section Tournament at the Lone Tree Golf Club in Antioch.

“It is going to be tough. There will be some very good teams there,” noted Petaluma coach Matt Thomas.

Petaluma qualified as a team by virtue of having won the SCL season-concluding tournament at the Windsor Golf Club last week. Casa Grande’s Ryan Stewart played himself into the NCS Tournament in a qualifying tournament Monday.

Petaluma’s win in the SCL Tournament also gave it a second straight SCL championship pennant.

“It was especially nice to win this year since it is the last year for the SCL,” Thomas said. Next year, Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley move into a new Vine Country Athletic League, while the rest of the SCL schools are absorbed into an expanded two-division North Bay League.

Petaluma finished the dual-match season with a 9-1 record, tying El Molino for the best record, and then won the title with its victory in the tournament.

“This is one of the better teams I have coached here,” Thomas said. “They were consistent, and they got better as the season went on.”

Whittaker Ellis, who switched to golf two years ago after starting high school playing baseball in the spring, developed into the team’s No.1 player, but several others were closely bunched behind, giving the Trojans a strong team presence.

Charlie Winter and Shannon Stoll played No. 2 and No. 3. Both are senior veterans who have played for Thomas since they were freshmen.

Cole Powers, a natural athlete, played No. 4 in his first season on the golf team and freshman Enzo Scaccalosi, who Thomas said “had has a passion for the game,” played No. 5. It all added up to a championship season.