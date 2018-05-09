Petaluma’s Sonoma County League showdown with Analy was over almost before it got started last week.

The T-Girls scored five runs in the first inning and then turned things over to sophomore pitcher Mandi O’Keefe and its defense on the way to a 6-2 victory.

The win on Senior Day improved Petaluma to 10-1 in SCL play (17-5 overall) and assured it a share of the Sonoma County League championship. The only way the T-Girls could have to share the title would be for them to lose their final regular-season game Thursday at Piner and Sonoma Valley (8-2 in league) to sweep its final two games against Elsie Allen and El Molino).

O’Keefe was at the top of her game, keeping the Lady Tigers off balance with pinpoint control. She allowed eight hits, but walked only one and her teammates backed her with some outstanding defensive play.

Petaluma had 12 hits in the game, with five coming in the first inning when the T-Girls took charge. An error put lead-off hitter Rachael Bies on base, and there followed a bunt single by O’Keefe, back-to-back doubles by Indya Smith and Chandler Mevis, a single by Kaleigh Weiand, another Analy error and a double by Grace Ghiradelli.

Petaluma added another run in the fourth, but the real story after the opening inning was the T-Girl defense that included three double plays.

“We played great defense,” noted Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow. “We made a couple of mistakes, but we played through them.

“Mandi pitched a great game,” the coach added. “She keeps hitters off balance and never gets rattled.”

Noting the T-Girls’ 10 hits, the coach said. “We hit from No. 1 through No. 13 off the bench. Our team batting average is .443.”

Petaluma co9ntinued to hit in a Saturday morning non-league game against free-swinging Concord, but didn’t have quite enough firepower to match the powerful visitors.

Concord scored five runs in the first inning and, after Petaluma battled back with three runs in the fifth,put the game out of reach with a six-run rally in in the sixth. Petaluma, game to the end, rallied for four runs in the seventh.