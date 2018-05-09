Lady Mustangs win NCL II softball showdown over Credo

St. Vincent put it all together in the most important game of its softball season as the Lady Mustangs nudged Credo from the ranks of the undefeated with a 6-2 win at Rohnert Park on Friday night. A combination of strong pitching, clutch hitting and the ability to keep the line moving proved to be key factors in the win, and the Mustangs moved into a first-place tie in the North Central League II race.

Sully Henry was masterful in the circle for St. Vincent, limiting the Credo lineup to three scattered hits, and only one earned run in going the distance to pick up the win. Henry kept her pitches down in the strike zone, and didn’t waste much despite falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning on a double by Gryphon catcher Julia Anderson.

Henry got stronger as the game progressed, turning away the heavy-hitting middle of the Credo lineup, and striking out nine in the process. In the final frame, the Mustang hurler struck out the side.

Sullivan also had a role in the two-run third inning by St. Vincent that gave the Mustangs the lead they held the rest of the way. She knocked in the first run with a line-drive single through the infield.

Hot hitting Abby Chamberlain lifted a fly ball triple over the head of the right fielder to plate Sullivan. Chamberlain continued to stroke the ball well with a couple of hits in the game.

Mustang coach Don Jensen mentioned before the outing that St. Vincent had worked hard on bunting between games with Credo, and his club was much improved in that area. The Mustangs delivered the goods by making Credo field the ball by bunting in numerous innings. The bunts resulted in base hits, advanced base runners, and forced Credo fielders to make plays. The Gryphon made four errors in the infield.

St. Vincent put the game away in the top of the sixth inning when it scored three runs off hard-throwing Credo pitcher Maya Weigel Murphy. Murphy, in her first year of varsity competition, suffered her first loss of the season.

Alessandra Ditizio delivered the hardest hit ball of the evening when she blistered a single into center field to knock in the first run of the frame. Pinch hitter Jules Sikora followed by rolling a clutch two-run base hit into right field to give the Mustangs a 6-2 cushion.

Henry did the rest by striking out four of the last six batters she faced.

Ditizio and Chamberlain had two hits each for the Mustangs, while catcher Erin Shirtz reached base three times and scored two runs. Ditizio raised her season batting average to .400, and was moved to the lead-off spot in the Mustang batting order.

Chamberlain also sparkled with the glove in turning in a fine running catch in right field to end the bottom of the sixth inning. Ditizio turned in a double play by hauling in a line drive and throwing to first ahead of the retreating runner in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Despite the loss, Murphy had a good outing, and Credo will be an emerging program to be reckoned with. Eight Mustangs were punched out on strikes.

Both clubs now sport a NCL II record of 5-1, and are locked in a tie for the top spot heading into the North Coast Section playoffs. The Lady Mustangs will take on none-league foes San Rafael and Clear Lake before the end of the regular season.