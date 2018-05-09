The Petaluma High School boys lacrosse team opened North Coast Section play in mind-bending fashion Tuesday night, defeating visiting University from San Francisco, 10-9, on a Golden Goal overtime connection by Justin Turner.

The win moves Petaluma’s Trojans, seeded No. 6 in Division 2, into a Thursday evening (5 p.m. start) game against No. 3 seed Miramonte on the Matadors’ home field in Orinda.

Casa Grande’s girls won in the first round of the playoffs, edging Justin-Siena, 13-12, in a game played at Casa. Casa now moves on to play at Acalanes in Lafayette on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Casa Grande lost a Division 1 boys game at Marin Catholic, 16-5.

At Petaluma, the Trojans managed to survive a physical and emotional battle to out last the Red Devils.

“It was a great game all around,” said Petaluma coach Kevin Louchis. “They are a really good team. They disrupted whatever we tried to do.”

At the finish, it came down to the Petaluma defense, playing in front of standout goalie Zach Sherrer, stopping University at critical points.

“We played really great defense,” said Louchis. “It wasn’t any one guy, it was everyone helping out.”

The game began tentatively, with each side playing conservatively through a first half with University holding a 4-3 break at the mid-point. The scoring, tempo and physicality of the game escalated in the second half as Ian Lynch and Luca Diborno provided scoring help for team mainstay Isaiah Blomgren and Petaluma slipped in front, 9-7.

There was all sorts of action, but not much scoring, in a heart-thumping fourth quarter. Petaluma, trying desperately to hold on, didn’t score at all in the period, while University super-scorer Paris Gakuba did just enough to force overtime. The lanky sophomore, despite defensive attention from every Trojan in uniform and a few from the bleachers, scored seven goals in the game, including one two minutes from the finish that tied the contest and set up the overtime.

Blomgren was equally spectacular for the Trojans. The senior scored five goals and had at least two assists despite missing three minutes in the first half after being penalized for using a stick that was ruled too short.

University took possession on the faceoff to start overtime and had three shots on goal, including one that deflected off the left post.

It took Petaluma just one attack to score, with Turner getting free in front of the Red Devil goal and sending a sparse gathering of Petaluma faithful home happy and on their way to Orinda.

At Casa Grande, freshman Trinity Merwin scored six goals as the Lady Gauchos also won a thriller.

Karli Gibbs added four goals and Kelsey Gomez-Fowers three for Casa.

Merwin also had two assists and Mia Cain one.

Goalie Ashley Bosch made 14 saves.