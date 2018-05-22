St. Vincent High School has added another former Casa Grande High School coach to its rebuilt coaching staff, choosing Scott Himes to be its varsity basketball coach.

Himes served two terms as assistant coach at Casa Grande, helping James Forni and then, after a term as head coach at Rancho Cotate, returned to Casa to assist current coach Jake Lee.

Himes started his coaching career in Southern California before joining Forni to help develop one of the most respected basketball programs in the Redwood Empire at Casa Grande.

He moved on to take the head-coaching job at Rancho Cotate before stepping away from coaching for three years to concentrate on a growing family. After Forni passed away, he came back to Casa Grande to coach the freshman for two years before stepping up to help Lee was the varsity.

When the St. Vincent administration, in the midst of rebuilding the school’s sports program, reached out to him, he was ready.

“I have always been interested in the St. Vincent program,” he said. “I’ve always respected Lance Phillips (former St. Vincent coach). After he left, I didn’t think last year was the right time.”

He acknowledged that the one of the biggest attractions for him was St. Vincent principal Patrick Daly. “He is really dedicated to improving the sports program,” Himes said. “I was impressed with his positive manner. I was right on board with what he wants to do.”

Himes is also on board with a necessity at St. Vincent — athletes playing more than one sport. “I’ve always believed athletes should have an opportunity to play multiple sports and there is really a push for that at St. Vincent.”

He said one of his high priorities would be finding assistant coaches. “I have some in mind,” he said. “Nothing is set. I want to make sure I don’t overlook anyone, and that the coaches share my philosophy. James Forni told me, ‘You are only as good as your assistant coaches.’”

St. Vincent athletic director Stan Switala said St. Vincent had considered Himes last season, but agreed with the coach that the time wasn’t right. Jared Pengel moved up from the junior varsity and guided a young St. Vincent team to a 9-16 record (8-8 in North Central League II play).

When the varsity job became open, Himes again emerged as St. Vincent’s No. 1 choice out of 20 candidates for the position. “We knew that for the long-term Scott was the right man for the job,” said Switala.

The athletic director said Himes will be in charge of the entire program. “He will be able to bring in his own staff and be in complete control of the basketball program,” he said.

Switala noted that with the addition of Himes, St. Vincent now has new coaches in place for football (Trent Herzog), basketball (Himes) and baseball (Switala).

“Scott is the last piece of the puzzle,” he said.