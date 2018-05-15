The Petaluma High baseball team stumbled a bit at the finish, but still reached the end of the Sonoma County League baseball season with the league championship firmly in its grasp.

In the final week of the regular season, Petaluma lost just its second SCL game when El Molino rallied for two runs in th last of the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory on its home diamond.

Petaluma bounced back from that defeat to beat Elsie Allen, 10-0, in a five-inning contest to finish the league season at 10-2, a game up on 9-3 Piner.

El Molino’s last-inning rally against Petaluma reliever Sam Brown wasted an excellent effort from starting pitcher Blake Buhrer who allowed just one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven. Brown got only one out before the Lions pushed across the two runs that made the difference.

Petaluma scored two runs off El Molino pitcher Sam Wilson-Mietz in the first inning, but got nothing the rest of the way. The Lion hurler gave up just five hits, walking one and striking out two. Only one of the Trojan runs was earned.

Two of the Trojan hits were from Danny Marzo, while Brown, Nick Andrakin and Devin Gotschall had one apiece.

Petaluma bounced back to wrap up the championship with a resounding win over El Molino.

Jake Duca, Nick Siembieda and Gavin Ochoa pitched for the Trojans, allowing the Lobos only one hit.

Petaluma scored at every opportunity, rapping 20 hits in the process.

Jacob Tuchband, making the most of an opportunity to play, smacked three hits, including two doubles. Sam Jacobs also had three hits, while David Haulet, Domenic Vachini, Garett Lewis, Bradley Smith and Andrakin had two apiece.