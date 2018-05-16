After a huge North Central League II win over Credo to move into a tie for the league lead, St. Vincent stepped out of league to take on two larger schools last week.

The Lady Mustangs were impressive in a 6-4 come-from-behind win over San Rafael from the Marin County Athletic League.

San Rafael jumped on St. Vincent for four runs in the first inning, but got nothing the rest of the way against the Lady Mustang junior hurler Sully Henry. She allowed only five hits over the course of seven innings, walking just one and striking out six.

St. Vincent came back for three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and, while Henry held the Lady Bulldogs in check, the home team pecked away, scoring solo runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Henry, Lauren Vollert and Kelly Stuhldreher each had two hits for St. Vincent.

The Lady Mustangs ran into a buzz saw when they hosted St. Joseph Notre Dame from Alameda, the No. 2-rated Division 4 team in the North Coast Section.

The Mustangs did hit against a duo of Lady Pilot pitchers, collecting eight hits in the game and erupting for six runs in the second inning. However, by then St. Joseph already had nine runs,

Alexandra Saisi and Abby Chamberlain each had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.

With only a Thursday home game against Clear Lake left on the regular season agenda, St. Vincent is 7-1 in the NCL II and 9-7 overall.