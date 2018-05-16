The best and the brightest of south county’s young athletes were honored as All-Empire Athletes and Scholar Athletes by The press Democrat last week.

In addition to overall athletes and scholar athletes of the year, male and female athletes and scholar athletes from all empire schools were saluted.

Nichole Costa and Isiah Blomgren were chosen best athletes from Petaluma High School. Juliana Roper and Dennis Hayden were Petaluma Scholar Athletes.

Mia Cain and A.J. Miller were chosen Casa Grande’s top athletes. Meheak Singh and Sam Fuller were selected Casa’s Scholar Athletes.

Lauren Vollert and Giovanni Antonini were St. Vincent’s best athletes. Grace Hosbein and Conrad Smith were selected St. Vincent’s Scholar Athletes.

Chosen Large School Athletes of the Year were Kirsten Carter of Santa Rosa High School and Beau Barrington of Cardinal Newman High School. Scholar Athletes were Amy Stanfield of Sonoma Valley High school and Riley O’Neil of Montgomery High School.

Small School Athletes of the Year were Alyssa Ferguson of Middletown and Kheva Mann of Sonoma Academy. Scholar Athletes were Amy Herrmann of Middletown and James Carlin of Anderson Valley.