Petaluma girls claim a share of SCL track championship

Led by triple winner Sydney Dennis, the Petaluma track girls did what had to be done Saturday at Piner High School, winning the Sonoma County League Championship meet, and, in the process, a share of the league championship pennant.

Petaluma’s win at the league meet gave the T-Girls a share of the title with El Molino, a team that beat Petaluma by a single point in a dual meet. Final point totals were 144 for Petaluma to 124 for El Molino, followed by Analy (77), Healdsburg (74), Sonoma Valley (39), Piner (21) and Elsie Allen (3).

El Molino won the boys league meet and, with it, the SCL championship with 188 points, followed by Piner (84), Petaluma (76.50), Healdsburg (52), Sonoma Valley (24.5) and Elsie Allen (0).

In addition to the league pennants, at stake were spots in next Saturday’s Redwood Empire Championship Meet at Santa Rosa High School. The first four finishers in each event qualified.

Dennis, a junior, had a huge league meet for the Trojan girls. She won the long jump (16 feet) and triple jump (36 feet, 3.5 inches) as well as the 300 low hurdles (48.90 seconds) and was second in the 100 high hurdles (16.49).

In the jumping events Dennis received support from Kylie McCorkel and Annika Schmid. McCorkel was fourth in the triple jump (32-6) and eighth in the long jump (13-5), while Schmid was 10th in the triple jump (29-5) and ninth in the long jump (12-9).

Schmid was also fourth in the high hurdles in 18.87 with Savannah Engles seventh in 19.68.

Erika Gilmore, Sallie Hollingshead and Engles finished 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Gilmore and Hollingshead both clearing 9 feet, while Engles cleared 8-6.

The Petaluma 4x100 relay team of Marianna Linberg, Cali Sullivan, Courtney Bell and Hayley DeMartin won in 51.60.10.

The 4x400 relay team was second in 4 minutes, 16.91 seconds.

In the distance runs, Camille Flynn was third in the 1600 in 5:16.88, while Lila Singh was third in the 3200 in 13:17.58. Flynn finished third in the 800 in 2:26.6, with Marina Armstrong 10th in 2:46.82.

Freshman Sullivan was second in the 400 in 1:01.25. Miranna Lindberg was sixth in 1:08.42.

Bell, a sophomore, was second in the 100 in 13.36, with Sullivan fourth in 13.41. In the 200, it was Sullivan third in 27.76, Bell fourth in 27.93 and freshman Maya Walker fifth in 28.96.

Engles finished sixth (4-8) and Hollingshead seventh (4-2) in the high jump.

Hannah Dillingham unleased a 32-10 shot put for second place, while Christina Leach went 24-10 for 10th. Madeline Santos was 10th in the discus at 74-1.

Jack Dunbar was the leader for the Petaluma boys, winning both the 800 (1:58.84) and the 1600 (4:23.11).

Freshman Luke Ronshausen was fifth (2:06.9) and Michael Pichardo eighth (2:11.67) in the 800 and Pichardo eighth in the 1600 (4:50.05).

Kael Seaver was also a winner for the Trojans, taking the pole vault at 12-5.

Nathan Hale was second in the 400 in 53.19.

Anthony Vitali ran seventh in the 3200 in 11:17.40.

Sophomore Aiden Gilmore competed well in the hurdles, finishing fifth in the 110 highs in 19.81 and sixth in the 300 intermediates in 45.59.

In the speed events, John Candau was fifth (11.86) and Devon Hong eighth (12.06) in the 100 and Jack Sullivan sixth (25.35), Hale seventh (25.37) and Hong eighth (25.42) in the 200.