Petaluma High School assistant coach Nick Iacopi is offering a series of basketball camps covering all age groups this spring.

Working under the umbrella of the Northbay Basketball Academy, Iacopi will conduct a camp for third- through ninth-grade boys and girls from June 4-7 at Petaluma High School. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-3 pm. each day.

The little guys and girls in kindergarten through second-grade can attend a Iacopi-run came June 11-14 in the Cavanagh Gyn, The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon each day.

Another camp for third- through ninth-grade boys and girls will be held July 16-19 at Petaluma High School. Camp hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

To register for the Northbay Basketball Academy Camps, visit the web site at northbaybasketballacademy.com.

Iacopi’s own Big House Hoops Camp for both boys and girls will be held at Petaluma Junior High June 25-28.

Third- through sixth-graders will be on the court from 8:30-11:30 a.m. with seventh- through ninth-graders following from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Former Petaluma High All-League basketball player Joey Potts will be co-director of the camp.

For information on that camp or any of the Northbay Basketball Academy camp, email Iacopi at coachyok@yahoo.com or call him at 228-5136.