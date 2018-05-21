All three local baseball teams have drawn home games for the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs beginning this week.

North Bay League champion Casa Grande (19-7), the No. 3 seed, opens on its home field against Concord (12-12) the No. 14 seed on Wednesday.

Petaluma (18-8) also plays at home on Wednesday, facing El Cerrito (18-6), the No. 11 seed. Sonoma County League champion Petaluma is a Division 3 school, but is playing up to Division 2.

Should both Casa Grande and Petaluma win their opening-round games, the local rivals would go head-to-head on Saturday, probably on the Casa diamond.

Also on Wednesday, Maria Carrillo, the team that last week defeated Casa Grande in the finals of the North Bay League Tournament, hosts San Lorenzo. The Pumas are the No. 2 seed. San Lorenzo is seeded No. 19. Rancho Cotate, the No. 10 seed, plays at Redwood, the No. 7 seed.

Unbeaten St. Vincent (23-0), the No. 1 seed, opens Division 5 play Tuesday at home against Drew (13-9) from San Francisco, the No. 16 seed.

The Sonoma County League champion Petaluma T-Girls (20-5), playing up to Division 2, opens at home Tuesday against Newark Memorial (15-7-1). Petaluma is the No. 7 seed. Newark Memorial is seeded No. 10.

North Bay League co-champion Casa Grande (14-7) is the No. 14, seed and travels to Antioch on Wednesday to face the No. 3-seeded Lady Panthers (19-5).

St. Vincent’s North Central League 2 champion Lady Mustangs (10-7) the No. 2 seed in Division 5, has a first-round bye and will play at home Friday or Saturday against the winner of the Making Waves Academy (20-2) vs. Calistoga (13-2) game. Making Waves Academy from Richmond is seeded No. 7. Calistoga in the No. 10 seed.

All first round games start at 5 p.m.