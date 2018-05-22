All it takes to go undefeated is pitching, hitting, defense

Regardless of what happens in the North Coast Section playoffs, it has been a special — some would say perfect — season for the St. Vincent High School baseball team.

St. Vincent began this week’s NCS play with a 23-0 record. Coach Stan Switala said the Mustangs got the toughest part of perfection out of the way early.

“Our toughest game was probably our first game against Terra Linda,” he explained. St. Vincent, a Division 5 school, defeated the Division 3 Trojans, 8-7, and from then on looked only ahead as far as the next game.

“We were determined to do everything we could to win every game as it came up,” he said. “It wasn’t easy. We had some close games.”

It also helps when you have baseball talent, and the Mustangs had that in abundance, from excellent pitching to solid defense to hitting from top to bottom in the lineup.

Senior Ethan Rapoport and sophomore Gio Antonini were an exceptional 1-2 starting pitching tandem. Rapoport won an astonishing 12 games, second-most in the state with a 2.08 earned-run average and 64 strikeouts and just 29 walks in 57 innings. Antonini won seven games with a 1.65 ERA. He struck out 71 in 42 innings, walking just 30. Of course, neither lost a game.

Switala noted that it wasn’t just the mainstays who made the St. Vincent pitching so effective.

“When Antonini was out for a while, Trent Free stepped in and did a great job. Somebody always stepped up and made a difference,” he said.

Free won five games with a 2.01 ERA. The team ERA was 2.09.

Switala said the St. Vincent defense was “better than most,” especially in the infield, where the Nalducci brothers, senior Reno at shortstop and freshman Ryan, gave the Mustangs a solid middle combination.

“They were tremendous,” said Switala. “Trent Free at third base was really solid.”

The St. Vincent outfield, a question mark to start the season, solidified when sophomore Andrew Kohler emerged as the take-control guy in center. Another sophomore, Coleton Cristiani, moved over to left field and Jack Beltway developed into a solid right fielder.

Antonini was an outstanding catcher when he wasn’t pitching, and freshman Nathan Berniklau also provided strong play behind the plate.

A big advantage for the Mustangs as the season wore on was their aggressiveness on the base paths, coupled with their own ability to stop the opposition running game.

“We constantly moved runners over. Whether it was stolen bases or sacrifices, we were very aggressive on the bases,” Switala said. St. Vincent had 20 sacrifices on the season.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs slowed opposing teams with well-orchestrated pick-off plays at all bases.

At the plate, St. Vincent hit from top to bottom in its order.

“I never had to pinch hit,” Switala said. “Everyone in the lineup hit.”

St. Vincent’s team batting average was .404 for the season.

Individual batting averages were eye-popping. Reno Nalducci hit .429, Kohler .434, Matt Pierson .355, Reno Nalducci .507, Free .407, Rapoport .535, Cristani .333, AJ Wright .310 and Antonini .470.

Switala said that about halfway through the season, the team began to feel the pressure of trying to remain undefeated.

“Our seniors showed leadership and brought us through it,” he said. “It took us two or three games to get through the pressure and start having fun again.”