To be undefeated is not all that amazing for a St. Vincent High School pitcher. Every pitcher on the staff is undefeated as the Mustangs put together a 23-0 regular season. What is amazing is the number of times senior Ethan Rapoport was undefeated.

Going into this week with the North Coast Section playoffs still ahead, the left-hander had recorded 12 wins, tied for the second most in the state and the most for a Mustang hurler that anyone currently at the school could remember.

The win total might be amazing, but it is not surprising, especially not to the pitcher. “I knew I had it in me if I could get the innings,” he said.

7-1 mark at a junior

His confidence grew out of a 7-1 record as a junior for a St. Vincent team that went 20-6 and won the North Central League II championship last year. The confidence also came with impressive pitching skills, which include a lively fastball that tails away from right-handed hitters, a befuddling change-of-pace curve ball and an occasionally used straight change-up.

It also helped that he learned to control his emotions on the mound.

“It makes a huge difference when you can stay calm and not let things bother you,” he explained.

He admitted that there were times when he felt the pressure of keeping the St. Vincent winning streak growing, “but then I would just focus on one inning and one game at a time,” he said.

Also a top hitter

In addition to providing 12 pitching wins, Rapoport has been one of St. Vincent’s leading hitters, recording an astronomical .525 batting average.

“I knew I could hit at this level,” he said. “There were just some little things I had to fix.”

Rapoport has followed the same path to success as so many other Petaluma baseball players. He has been pitching since he was 11 years old, beginning in the Petaluma Valley Little League. He attended Kenilworth Junior High before moving on to St. Vincent.

Now, he has chosen academics over athletics, and he will attend Texas Christian University, where he will study economics with plans to “do something in finance,” as a career.

“This is where it (baseball) ends for me,” he said. He just hopes that means four more games and a North Coast Section championship.

The senior is the son of Rich and Denise Rapoport.