Casa Grande offense missing in NBL tourney loss to Carrillo

The storm that has been the Casa Grande baseball offense was turned into a mist by Maria Carrillo’s pitch-bending moundsman Cade Sheets in the finals of the North Bay League Tournament Friday evening on the Santa Rosa Junior College diamond.

Utilizing both a swift fastball and a Gauch-baffling breaking ball, Sheets hurled Carrillo’s Pumas to a 4-2 victory in the finals of a tournament that had no bearing on the NBL pennant chase, already clinched by Casa Grande with a 12-2 record ahead of the Pumas’ 9-3 league record.

Sheets shut the Gauchos down on six scattered hits, three in the fourth inning, He struck out only four, but kept the Gauchos off balance for the entire game.

Casa’s pitchers, starter Broc Burleson and reliever Nic Kamages, were effective, but both benefitted from exceptional Gaucho glove work.

Three times the Gaucho hurlers were pulled out of trouble by double plays. Two of the double kills were of the classic infield variety involving shortstop Joe Lampe, second baseman Dylan Moore and first baseman A.j. Miller. One went short-to-to-second-to first and the other the other way around from second-to-short to first.

Kamages stopped a Maria Carrillo rally in the fifth by grabbing a popped up bunt and doubling a runner off second.

There was also an eye-popping grab of a high foul pop by third baseman Cold Santander and a great throw from Lampe after she snatched a ball that glanced off Santander’s glove and fired to first to nip a Puma runner.

At the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Casa Grande bat futility.

Casa did get on the scoreboard first, when Joey Loveless led off the bottom of the fourth of what was still a scoreless game with a solid single to left. Moore followed by shooting a double to right with Loveless holding third.

Santander then grounded to Maria Carrillo shortstop KC Kelly who came to the plate. Loveless slid and slapped the plate, Maria Carrillo catcher Kody Kent slapped Loveless with his glove containing the baseball.

“Out!” bellowed the umpire.

“No! No! No!” screamed the Casa fans.

Guess who won the argument.

Casa did get a run home on Elijah Walsh’s clutch singles, but the one that wasn’t loomed big the rest of the way.

Maria Carrillo bunted three consecutive times to open the fifth inning, One went for a single, one resulted in an error and one was a successful sacrifice. Brian Orr followed bunt mania with a long double down the left field line for two runs and a 2-1 Carrillo lead.

Mariam Carrillo put the game out of reach with a two-out rally in the sixth. Three singles and a batter whose uniform buttons were grazed by a pitch did the damage.

The Gauchos went down battling. Waiting patiently at the plate, something they had been unable to do through the first six innings, the Gauchos scratched out a run on two hit batters, a walk and an error, and had the bases loaded the Cole Shimek hit hard to shortstop for the final out.

Moore accounted for two of Casa’s six hits, while sophomore Bryce Veler had a big day for Maria Carrillo, going 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

The championship game was in sharp contrast to the Gauchos’ opening tournament game when they belted Rancho Cotate, 12-1.