Track behemoth Maria Carrillo, as expected, stole the show at the North Coast Section Redwood Empire championship track meet held last Saturday at Santa Rosa High School. While the Pumas dominated the meet with both its boys and girls teams, there was much satisfaction spread among the other competitors, including Petaluma and Casa Grande athletes, as they battled for one of the seven top spots in each event that move on to the Meet of Champions coming up Saturday at the University of California, Berkeley.

The MOC is a qualifying meet for the CIF state championships to be held June 1-2 in Clovis.

Petaluma’s Jack Dunbar was the south county standout in the boys competition. He pushed winner Liam Anderson of Redwood all the way in the 1600, with Anderson clocked in 4 minutes, 21.16 seconds and the Trojan in 4:21.58. Dunbar also ran sixth in the 800 in 1:58.75.

Mathew Mason displayed Casa Grande speed in the boys competition, finishing fifth in the 100 in 11.25 and second in the 200 in 22.78.

Mason also ran a leg on the Casa 4x100 relay team, joining teammates Cle Kuper, Jacob Pearspon and Jalydejn Love to finish fifth in 44.65.

Petaluma’s Sonoma County League pole vault champion Kael Seaver was fourth at 13 feet, 6 inches.

In the girls meet, South County had good performances from both sides of town in the hurdles with Casa’s Dora Brutus fifth in the 100 highs in 16.38 and Petaluma’s Sydney Dennis fourth in the 300 lows in 47.66.

Dennis’ hurdle run was part of another outstanding meet for the Lady Trojan, who took second in the triple jump in 35-6 and sixth in the long jump at 15-9.

Casa Grande’s Paula Perez was seventh in the 100 and joined teammates Maya Tia, Emily Melton and Mia Sheer to finish sixth in the 4x100 relay in 50.61.

Petaluma freshman Cali Sullivan was seventh in the 400 in 1:00.42. Teammate Camille Flynn was fifth in the 800 in 2:23.28.

Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy led area efforts in the throwing events, finishing fourth in the shot at 34-5 and sixth in the discus with a throw of 104-4.

As a team, the Petaluma boys finished 12th with 13 points. Casa Grande was fifth with five. Maria Carrillo won with 94.50, with Marin Catholic second with 62.50.

Petaluma’s girls were 10th with 16 points with Casa Grande 14th with 11. Maria Carrillo won with 91 with Santa Rosa second with 66.