North Coast Section diamond play moves to Saturday for North Coast Section second-round action, but there will be no showdown between Casa Grande and Petaluma baseball teams.

Casa Grande did its part to make a baseball showdown real Wednesday night, riding the one-hit pitching of Nik Kamages to a 3-2 win over Concord.

However, Petaluma just missed in its first NCS endeavor, losing in 10 innings to El Cerrito, 3-2.

As a result, it will be El Cerrito playing at Casa Grande Saturday at 1 p.m. in a second-round Division 2 quarterfinal game.

The Casa Grande girls also play on Saturday, facing Bishop O’Dowd in a noon contest at the Castro Valley Community Center. The Lady Gauchos upset No. 3 seed Antioch, 1-0, in their first round game.

The St. Vincent girls, the No. 2 seed in Division 5, will host Making Waves Academy from San Francisco, the No. 7 seed at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Mustangs, champions of the North Central League II, drew a first-round bye, while Making Waves Academy defeated Calistoga, 14-13.

The unbeaten boys baseball team, also champions of the NCL II, play at home Friday evening at 4:30 p.m. against No. 8 seed Ferndale. St. Vincent blanked Drew, 11-0, in its first round game, while Ferndale edged University, 5-4.