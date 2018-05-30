Sonoma Raceway will honor local heroes of the Northern California wild fires during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend, as part of its Sonoma Rising initiative.

Community members and race fans can nominate Sonoma County residents who were particularly heroic during the devastating fires last October. Nominees can include first responders, community members or public servants. Nominations can be submitted at sonomaraceway.com/sonomarising; the submission should include reasons the hero should be honored, as well as a picture of the hero (if available). The submission deadline is June 8.

The winner of the Hometown Hero contest and a guest will receive a VIP experience at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 24. The hero will also attend the NASCAR Drivers’ Meeting and be recognized as the Hometown Hero to the crowd during the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement just moments before the green flag drops on NASCAR’s annual visit to Sonoma.

Sonoma Rising will feature additional ways for race fans, businesses and community members to support those affected by the fires and the rebuilding efforts.

The Sonoma Rising initiative is one of several ways first responders and members of the military will be recognized during NASCAR race weekend. Sunday’s military involvement includes a 25-minute air show by the Patriots Jet Team, which features pilots who were formerly part of the Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels and Canadian Forces Snowbirds. The Cal-Fire Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors during the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement while the Cal-Fire Pipes and Drums Bands will provide roaming entertainment around the paddock. Large American flags will be unfolded from the sky as well as in front of the main grandstand as the national anthem is sung and will be followed by an incredible flyover of two F-15s from the Oregon Air National Guard, based out of Kingsley Field, Oregon, minutes before the green flag drops.