Casa Grande High School graduate Emily Hoeft is the recipient of the first Madrone Audubon-Ernestine Smith Scholarship. Hoeft graduated with high honors from Santa Rosa Junior College, and is continuing her undergraduate studies in botany at Humboldt State University. She was selected from 22 applicants by Madrone Audubon’s Scholarship Selection Committee, led by past chapter president Peter Leveque and long-time chapter member Linda Curry.

Potential recipients of the annual scholarship are Santa Rosa Junior College students who will continue studies in life and/or environmental sciences at a four-year university.

Hoeft selected a path less traveled after graduating from Casa Grande in 2004. She lived independently and worked full time for several years before continuing her academic studies, selecting the field of botany as her primary interest. While at SRJC, Hoeft participated in the California Native Plant Society local chapter. In 2016, she received the Stephen J. Barnhart Internship at Pepperwood Preserve (designing and participating in a soil moisture and texture experiment related to plant diversity and phenology).

In her scholarship application, Hoeft stated, “I want to work in the field, to study plants, and to try to understand them so we can take better care of the world we live in. Plants, unlike animals such as ourselves, have no voices and limited mobility which puts them in a vulnerable position. They are so commonplace in our world, I think many of us often forget we rely on them for food, shelter, life-saving medicines and the very air we breathe.”

The Madrone Audubon-Ernestine Smith Scholarship is made possible by investment of funds from a recent bequest left to Madrone Audubon by the estate of late Chapter Charter member Ernestine Smith. The funds are invested with SustainVest in Petaluma, supporting sustainable and socially responsible investing. Earnings from the investment will be directed to the annual $2,000 scholarship. A separate fund will also support selected Sonoma County projects and activities in County conservation and education. Madrone Audubon’s Investment Advisory Committee will be led by Nancy Hair.