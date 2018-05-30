s
Casa softball team goes down and out of NCS playoffs battling

GEORGE HAIRE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | May 29, 2018, 8:33PM

| Updated 9 hours ago.

Casa Grande pushed Bishop O’Dowd to the limit in the North Coast Section Division 2 softball quarterfinals, but the feisty Gauchos fell, 3-1, to the No. 6-eeded hosts in Castro Valley on Saturday. O’Dowd got a two-run homer in its final at bat to salvage the win, and the Dragons moved on to face Concord on Wednesday.

For the Lady Gauchos, it was a bitter-sweet end to a surprising season. They were not supposed to be competing with the top-ranked teams in the North Coast Section quite yet. Casa had been considered too young with a couple of sophomore pitchers and a host of freshmen on the roster. Casa hadn’t been a league champion since 2008, and the playoffs were only a dream.

Yet there they were, still standing after earning a North Bay League co-title and following it up with a shocking 1-0 victory over third-seeded Antioch. Casa was the only North Bay championship entry to advance past the opening round in Division 2.

The Gauchos faced a big hurdle in pitcher Elizabeth Avery of the Dragons. Avery threw smoke from the opening frame, and many of the Casa batters were late on their swings. Avery finished with 16 strikeouts, but the game was in doubt until the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gaucho pitcher Katie Humphries matched Avery inning-for-inning, but wound up leaving one too high in the zone that sophomore Jala Dailey floated over the right-center field fence for the two runs that won the game. It was the second home run for the winning Dragons (16-5) who tied the contest at 1-1 with a solo blast by clean-up hitter Nicole Hammoude. It was the 13th round tripper for Hammoude on the season.

Humphries was again very solid for the Gauchos after shutting out Antioch in the first round. She whiffed six and kept Dragon hitters off the bases most of the way. Only an off-speed mistake to Hammoude and the high pitch to Dailey cost her.

A previous line drive off the bat of Dailey was snared at short by Mo Lynch of the Gauchos to cut short a threat in the second frame.

Casa Grande reached the hard-throwing Avery for a run in the top of the fourth inning. The frame began with a walk to Katie Machado followed by a fielder’s choice.

Lynch then got a clean base hit to get things started again. She moved to second base and came around to score when Regan Laubscher rocketed one up the middle for a base hit to plate Lynch with the throw coming in late. Laubscher made contact in all three plate appearances against one of the top pitchers in the NCS.

Overall, the Gauchos made all the defensive plays in the field to back Humphreys, including a couple of running catches in the outfield and a tumbling grab at second base. The game was won legitimately with a couple of big time pokes over the fence.

Hammoude had two hits, including a double, and reached base on all three trips to the plate.

Coach Scott Sievers’ Gauchos ended the campaign with a 15-8 record, including a NBL co-title in their final season in the league. Next year, Casa will play in the newly created Vine Valley Athletic League that includes Sonoma Valley, Petaluma, American Canyon, Justin-Sienna, Vintage and Napa.

