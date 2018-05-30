To say the Casa Grande baseball players were devastated after they lost. 7-3, to El Cerrito in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs might be overstating their emotions. But, the defeat did hurt.

Perhaps the defeat hurt even more because the Gauchos could have won the game. El Cerrito’s version of the Gauchos played better than Casa Grande’s version of the Gauchos, but they were not a clearly superior team. Like all winning teams, they made crucial plays, few mistakes and got a few breaks along the way. Casa Grande, by contrast, hit balls at people, made a few crucial mistakes and was not on the top of its collective game. It is hard to say whether it hurts most to lose a tight, tense game; get blown out; or lose, as the Gauchos did, in a game that could have been won.

Any way you analyze it, a loss in the playoffs still hurts. It is so final.

Even a loss in a game for a championship is not the end. There are usually playoffs or other games to follow, but a loss in the playoffs is the end of the world, and for seniors, the end of the world as they know it. For a few there will be more games to come, but as the young athletes step up, they will find the college game, in any sport, different.

For the majority, the last playoff game is the last real baseball game they will ever play. I hate to be the bearer of reality, but for most of today’s baseball players, their diamond careers go something like this — a year or so of adult baseball, maybe semi-pro if they’re lucky; fast pitch softball; slow-pitch softball; and finally, church or some other semi-pick up softball.

Don’t laugh it happens.

But the big hurt comes when players realize that the end of high school sports has come. So it was with Casa Grande’s Gauchos last Saturday and Petaluma’s Trojans the week before. Both teams had enjoyed successful championship seasons. The Trojans won the last Sonoma County League baseball title their ever will be and the Gauchos won at their last chance at a North Bay League baseball title.

By now, the players may realize how much they really accomplished, but when the end comes, it hurts.

The thing is, the end comes for all but one team in each NCS division. It is a hurtingly true cliche that baseball is a game of failure. A batter who fails two times out of three is considered a great success. A pitcher that misses the strike zone with almost half his pitches is considered to be a quality hurler.

In the NCS playoffs, success for just about every team is not measured by if you fail, but how long you last before you fail. Win one NCS game and the playoffs are a success, reach the semifinals and it has been a good tournament. Reach the finals and it has been a great tournament.

But at the end, only one team is standing and everyone else is disappointed. The good news is that there is always next year — but not for the seniors.

