St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog will host a speed and power camp for young athletes in grades 4-9 running Monday through Thursday next week.

Although Herzog will direct the camp, it is appropriate for athletes in all sports.

The camp will include speed, agility and power development exercises, sports nutrition information with snacks and refreshments provided daily, skill integration and games and performance testing in both the 40-yard dash and long jump.

The camp will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. all four days.

The camp will be conducted by Herzog, SSU strengtth and conditioning coach Colin Coughenour, Luma Fitness owner and head trainer Justin Elsey, personal trainer Connor Waggoner and Sonoma State soccer captain and all-conference player Dayna Dolcini.

For more information or to reserve a spot for the camp, contact Waggoner at CoachWagg@gmail.com or call Herzog at 567-1452.