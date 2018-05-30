Mustangs come up short

St. Vincent unraveled defensively in the middle innings, and the Mustangs dropped a 12-5 decision to Athenian in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section Division 5 baseball playoffs on Tuesday.

The No. 1 seed carried a notable 25-game win streak into the contest that eventually ended its bid to reach the finals. It was the second consecutive season that St. Vincent has been bounced from the playoffs by the Owls.

Things looked good for the Mustangs in the early stages of the game when they jumped to a 5-1 lead after three innings. A ringing two-run double off the bat of third baseman Trent Free got the scoring under way in the first frame.

St. Vincent added three runs in the bottom of the third inning on RBI hits by Reno Nalducci, Matt Pierson and Andrew Kohler.

Nalducci hit the ball solidly all afternoon with three hits, and the senior scored a couple runs in his final game.

Free began the game with a spectacular diving grab at third. He jumped to his feet and gunned down the Owl runner for the play of the afternoon. The Mustang defense went downhill from that point.

Starting pitcher Ethan Rapoport had a very unfortunate fourth inning that began when a fly ball was lost in the sun and dropped harmlessly on the turf. A long fly ball into center field hit by Justin Armanino bounced away from a retreating Kohler and plated two runs.

The next batter lofted a soft fly ball into left field that was dropped for an error and another run scored. It was an uncharacteristic day for the St. Vincent defense that had played well during the regular season.

With one out in the fourth frame, Rapoport was lifted in favor of Gio Antonini, but the big Mustang reliever could not stem the tide. At the end of the top of the fifth inning it was 11-5 in favor of the Owls, and the big contingent of noisy fans from Danville had plenty to cheer about.

St. Vincent missed an opportunity to bounce back into the run fest after Rapoport and Nalducci both registered their third hits of the game. The Mustangs eventually loaded the bases, but a looping ball hit by Coleton Christiani was converted into a double play after a quick throw to third base. It was that kind of day.

Left-hander Brian Tierney started for Athenian, but he was pulled after the Mustangs began their threat in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Rashul Ray, who went the rest of the way without yielding a run. Tierney had seven wins for the Owls, who were the co-champions of the Bay Counties East League.

Athenian will face Branson of Ross in the Division V championship game on Saturday at Marin Catholic High School.

Armanino had a couple of hits and three RBIs for the fifth-seeded Owls, who had 11 safeties for the game.

It was a disappointing ending to an outstanding season by St. Vincent. The Mustangs posted a record of 25-1, and finished as one of the top teams in Northern California. St. Vincent was the undefeated champion of the North Central League II.

The Mustangs finished with 11 hits, and threatened in almost every inning, but they could not overcome their costly defensive miscues.