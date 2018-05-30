The St. Vincent High School girls softball team is just two steps away from a North Coast Section championship.

The Lady Mustangs were to play Clear Lake in the semifinals Wednesday. Results of that game were not available at press time. St. Vincent is the No. 2 seed and Clear Lake the No. 3 in the division. The winner will face the winner of the game between Cloverdale and Hoopa for the playoff championship. North Central League I champion Cloverdale is the No. 1 seed. St. Vincent is champion of North Central League II.

After drawing a first-round bye, St. Vincent rode the dominating pitching of Sully Henry to a 5-0 win over Making Waves Academy of San Francisco in the quaterfinals. Henry allowed just one hit and struck out 16.

St. Vincent, as it always does, played a very difficult pre-league season facing much larger schools. The result was a deceptive 11-7 overall record.

“We started really slow. It wasn’t until halfway through the season that we got our lineup set,” pointed out St. Vincent coach Don Jensen.

Once they hit league and got things sorted out, the Lady Mustangs have rolled, winning eight of their last 10 games, losing only to Terra Linda and St. Vincent Notre Dame during that stretch.