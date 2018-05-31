Risky strategy pays off for St. Vincent softball team

A collaborative bit of softball strategy between coaches and a key player turned out to be the difference maker as St. Vincent edged past Clear Lake, 5-4, to move into the North Coast Section finals for the fourth time in the past seven seasons. The Lady Mustangs will meet powerful Cloverdale in the Division V championship game on Saturday. First pitch at Cloverdale High School will be at noon.

The Mustangs held a one-run lead against Clear Lake with a runner aboard and two outs in the seventh inning. Coming to the plate was slugger Sara Ogden who had previously tripled and homered off St. Vincent pitcher Sully Henry.

“We talked about it in the dugout, and I decided to discuss the situation with Sully so I called time out,” said veteran St. Vincent coach Don Jensen.

“Sully understood the importance of the at bat, and I mentioned that the dangerous Clear Lake hitter appeared to have her pitches timed.” Henry made the decision easy when she chose to walk Ogden and take her chances with another tough hitter who was batting in the clean up position.

With the tying run pushed up to second base and the potential go-ahead runner now on first, it was up to Henry to back her gutty decision.

The pitcher worked to a two-strike count on Regina Faalelea who the Mustangs had purposely passed on her previous at bat. With all the marbles on the line, Henry sneaked a pitch past the .345 hitter for a called third strike, and the celebration began in front of the first base dugout. The tense game came to a sudden end. Henry ended with a flourish by striking out the side in the seventh.

“I was surprised she let that one go by,” said a pleased Jensen.

After falling behind by two runs in the first inning, the St. Vincent bats went to work in the bottom half of the fourth. RBI singles by Jules Sikora and freshman Sarah Sarlatte gave the Lady Mustangs their first advantage at 3-2.

Later in the frame, Alessandra Ditizio smoked a high fly ball above the designated line in the left field fence for a two-run homer. It turned out to be just enough of a margin for the win.

Clear Lake (14-12) had no quit as the Cardinals battled back with a couple of runs on a home run by Ogden that made many on both sides begin to squirm. From that point on, there could be no mistakes.

A defensive standout as the game wound to the tense finish was Sarlatte at third base. She made five plays on ground balls, and she was not distracted by potential scoring runners heading in her direction. Every throw to Sikora at first base was on the money.

Sarlatte and catcher Erin Shurtz each got two hits for the Mustangs who won nine out of their final 10 games to move into the championship game. St. Vincent finished with seven hits as the Mustangs improved to 12-7.

Two St. Vincent runners were gunned out at the plate while an important potential run for aggressive Clear Lake was tossed out at second base.