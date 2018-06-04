Former Casa Grande High School baseball star Spencer Torkelson is beginning to reap the rewards of an astonishing first year in collegiate baseball.

Torkelson is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

The Golden Spikes Award, presented by USA Baseball and sponsored by the Major League Baseball Players Association, is presented annually to the best amateur baseball player in the United States. It is given to an amateur player who best exhibits and combines “exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.” The award is considered the most prestigious in amateur baseball.

The Dick Howser Trophy, named after former collegiate and Major League player and manager Dick Howser, is given to the national college baseball player of the year.

Torkelson was chosen to second team All-American teams by the Collegiate Baseball News and Baseball America. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and chosen to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Torkelson led the NCAA in home runs with 25 and finished third in the national with a .743 slugging average and tied for seventh with 153 total bases.