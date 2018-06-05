The best, hardest working and most inspirational of the athletes on the successful Petaluma High School track teams were recently honored at the team’s season-ending awards.

The Petaluma girls won the Sonoma County League championship, while the boys finished third in the final year of SCL competition.

Jack Dunbar was honored as Outstanding Male Track Performer. Sydney Dennis and Cali Sullivan shared honors as Outstanding Female Track Performers.

Tony Moechel was Outstanding Male Field Event Performer. Dennis was Outstanding Female.

Chase Pilkington was chosen Most Improved Male Performer. Sullivan was selected most Outstanding Female.

Jack Sullivan was chosen Most Inspirational Male Performer. Lila Singh was selected Most Inspirational Female.

Coaches Awards were presented to Pilkington and Jessica Lechon-Gaidos.

The Head Hog award went to Dunbar, while Dennis was presented with the Miss Piggy Award.