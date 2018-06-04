Heartbreak for SV girls one-out from NCS title

Heather Sterling of Cloverdale whacked a two-out double down the left field line to plate three runs as the Eagles avoided an upset bid by St. Vincent with a 7-6 victory at sunbaked Daily Field on Saturday.

Heartbreaking is an inadequate description of the hot trip home for the gritty Mustangs who went into the contest as huge underdogs to the No. 1-seeded Cloverdale club. The Eagles went into the game with a 18-1 record as champions of the North Central League I, and held an earlier win over St. Vincent at the beginning of the season.

A major ingredient to the game story was the uncomfortable heat in Cloverdale that made things more difficult for both teams as the temperature reached 103 degrees.

Highly touted Eagle pitcher Teyha Bird was no mystery for the Mustangs who came out of the gate swinging, and never trailed until the final pitch of the contest. Overall. St. Vincent had eight hits.

“Sully was really getting tired at the end,” a disappointed coach Don Jensen said of his pitcher, Sully Henry. “She just left one a little up in the zone, and Sterling did a good job making contact.”

The dramatic ending came with two strikes on Sterling and after a visit from her coach Margaret Fitzgerald. The Mustangs were one pitch away from the upset of the season.

“I was hoping that the ball would go foul but after the ball got down I knew the game was over,” said Jensen.

Doubles by Alessandra Ditizio and Henry helped St. Vincent get off to a good start against the University of Oregon bound hurler in the first frame.

A three-run third inning included another hit by Henry and a follow up knock by Abby Chamberlain. Alyssa Smith stroked a run scoring base hit to keep the line moving.

Smith had a solid day at the plate with three hits. “We kicked up the speed of our pitching machine and Alyssa seemed to concentrate harder,” noted Jensen. “She had a big hit off of Bird last season.”

Freshman third baseman Sarah Sarlatte continued to blister the ball with three more hits from the bottom of the lineup. “She is a good bunter, but she was hitting the ball too well to waste her in that capacity today,” said Jensen.

St. Vincent chose to pass the lusty hitting Bird on every batting appearance except one. On that trip to the plate, Bird lofted a long fly ball that glanced off the glove of leaping Mustang center fielder Lauren Vollert for a home run.

Cloverdale did not help Bird much in the field. The Eagles committed six infield errors on routine ground balls to make things more interesting.

In the final inning Henry managed to get two outs. but her failure to retire the eighth-place hitter helped turn over the lineup and forced St. Vincent to face Bird again. They chose to walk her for the fourth time, and it brought up Sterling. The rest is history.

It was a difficult loss for the Mustangs (12-8) who came on strong at the end of the season. Jensen and his staff expect St. Vincent to be even better and all Lady Mustang backers who went to Cloverdale can’t wait for another season to begin.