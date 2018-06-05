After just two rounds, favorites are emerging in all three pools of the Petaluma Major Division Little League City Championships.

The tournament includes Major Division teams from all three Petaluma Little Leagues — Valley, National and American. Teams are divided into three pools and play a round-robin schedule within their pools.

The three pool champions, along with the three second-place finishers and two wild card teams then go into a single-elimination championship round beginning next Tuesday. The championship game will be played on the Petaluma National Little League diamond at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School diamond on June 16 at 1 p.m., preceded by a game for third place at 10 a.m.

After last weekend’s first two rounds, two teams in each pool were undefeated.

Athletic Edge and GS Lumber, both from the American League, led Pool A with two wins each. Beyond the Glory from the American League and McNear’s from the National were each 2-0 in Pool B. Heris Roofing and Unique Insurance, both from the American League topped Pool C with two wins each.