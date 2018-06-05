Troy Foulger scored a big $1,500 victory in the Top Dog Nationals IMCA Modified race Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway.

Foulger is a four-time Antioch Speedway champion and drives for Bill Bowers. He was also celebrating his birthday in what would be his third straight win at the speedway.

The 40-lap event was split into two 20-lap segments. Ryan McDaniel had the lead at the halfway point. McDaniel paced a few more laps before Foulger bolted into the lead with an outside pass in Turn 4. Once Foulger got the lead, he stayed smooth and maintained a not-too comfortable advantage ahead of McDaniel.

McDaniel was a $750 second, and IMCA State of California championship contender Shane DeVolder was a $500 third. Two-time champion Nick DeCarlo finished fourth, followed by Jeff Faulkner, Carl Berendsen II, Tim Yaeger, Brian Cass, Oreste Gonella and Anthony Slaney.

Caleb Henry set a rapid pace in posting the victory in a 25-lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Not only was Henry’s 13.862 lap the fastest of the race, he won by more than half a straightaway ahead of past champion Bradley Terrell. Reigning champion Geoff Ensign was a close third behind Terrell as Brent Bjork finished fourth. Brett Rollag took the checkered flag in fifth, followed by Colby Johnson, Nicholas Ringo and Nathan Schank.

Reigning champion Dave Mosier posted the victory in the 20-lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Association Main Event. Mosier was followed closely by Chad Matthias. Scooter Gomes outran Carrol Mendenhall for the third-place finish as Mike Affonso, Mark Hanson, Trevor Mendenhall, Sam Borland, Michael Williams and Zach Albers rounded out the Top 10.

Saturday will be a night of plenty of open-wheel excitement at the speedway. The King of the West/NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series is back along with the BCRA Midgets, Redwood Dwarf Cars and the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks.