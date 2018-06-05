Editor’s Note: The following poem was originally printed in the Petaluma High School student publication, the Trojan Tribune and is reprinted by permission.

For the last one hundred years the Trojans have been in the Sonoma County League, but finally a series of plights and perils will end their swell.

Founded in 1873, Petaluma High joined the SCL

and remarkably it is only now that their run will quell.

Almost all of the teams have changed, even the Green and Gold,

but the Trojans, unlike Windsor and Santa Rosa, have never been sold.

The Vine Valley League (VVL) shall rise

but never forget the SCL we so deeply prize.

Analy, it is hard to say we have enjoyed your stay

we might even have to get away.

The fail-mary and Jack Newman still wake me up at night,

but the Tigers provided a unique competitive light.

El Molino, we have only good things to say

one blowout after another almost every day.

We will miss your friendliness, even at a blowout scene,

though not the desolate drive to the Forestville green.

Healdsburg, congratulations on a basketball title.

We are sorry most of our games of the past ten years were not so vital.

Oh, Elsie Allen, it has hurt so bad!

We would may even call you our PHS school fad!

You don’t know loneliness, until you spend Friday night,

on the Lobos football field, in a three hour blight.

Piner, your spirit and pomp,

surprised us and pushed us to avoid a romp.

Sonoma Valley, no need to mention you,

we will see you next year, unless we launch a coup.

In the next year baseball and softball will have to try

and football may even cry.

Tennis and golf are dead in the vines,

but basketball may have the time of their lives.

The Trojans’ creation was good for the winning

but next year the competitiveness will be no deviation.

League pennants will be less

and the wins will come with more stress.

The drives will make me burn,

but not the Gauchos’ return.

Hello Vine Valley, you are a fresh start.

Goodbye Sonoma County League, you will always have my heart.